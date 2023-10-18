LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.8 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LNXSF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

