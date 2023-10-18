Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Drops By 8.7%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $102.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$146.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.