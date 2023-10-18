Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Drops By 8.7%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $102.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$146.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

