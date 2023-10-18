Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

