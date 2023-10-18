Courier Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

