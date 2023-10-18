HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on HSTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HealthStream by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in HealthStream by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.