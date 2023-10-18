Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

