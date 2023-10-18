Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.
Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.48. 203,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,940. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
