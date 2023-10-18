Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.48. 203,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,940. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.