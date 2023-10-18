Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,586. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

