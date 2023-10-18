Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

