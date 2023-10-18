iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. 417,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.