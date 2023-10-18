Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $9,340,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 352.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 885,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 201.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 610,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $5,457,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KCGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,148. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

