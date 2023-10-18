MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

