Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.
Insider Activity at Core & Main
In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,260,028 shares of company stock valued at $616,913,016 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Core & Main Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 27,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,209. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
