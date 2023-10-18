Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.07% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,916.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,086. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

