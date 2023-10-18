6,000 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,389. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

