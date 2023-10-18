Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 526,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

