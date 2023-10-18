Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,990,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 95,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $824.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

