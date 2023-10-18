Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

