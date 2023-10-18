Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,059 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

