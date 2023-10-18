Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 22,178 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

