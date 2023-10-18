Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of M/I Homes worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

