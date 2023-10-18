Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

