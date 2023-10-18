Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 1,468.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 126,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

