Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 213,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 611,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

