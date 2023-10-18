Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after acquiring an additional 936,329 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,592,000 after buying an additional 335,556 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

