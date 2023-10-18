Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

