Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $251.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.