Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Cut by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
CARR stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
