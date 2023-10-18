Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 5,747 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avista worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 156.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Down 0.1 %

AVA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

