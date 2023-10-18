BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

