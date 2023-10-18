Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 30,457 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,457 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $211,550. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

