Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of NOV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

NOV stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

