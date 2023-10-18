Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after buying an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $235,218,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

