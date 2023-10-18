Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $587,140 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

