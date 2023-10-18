United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

