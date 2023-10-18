Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.