KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get KLA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $478.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.