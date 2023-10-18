China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.19

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $981.78 million for the quarter.

China Resources Cement Increases Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.