China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.19

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.
China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $981.78 million for the quarter.
China Resources Cement Increases Dividend
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
