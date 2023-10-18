Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

