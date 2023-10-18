Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.21

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.77.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
