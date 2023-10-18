LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LFMDP opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.