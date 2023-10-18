Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,738 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.33% of Arch Capital Group worth $93,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

