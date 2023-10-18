Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Leafly Price Performance
LFLY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Leafly has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
