Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,685.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jamf by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 471.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1,343.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 478,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 478.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

