CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.54

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Stories

