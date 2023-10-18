Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Declines By 8.0%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KBNT stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Kubient has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

