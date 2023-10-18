Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.11

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 123474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RONI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $9,930,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

