Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 7,269 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.79% of MSA Safety worth $122,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,922 shares of company stock valued at $345,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

