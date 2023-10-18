Brown Advisory Inc. Has $100.88 Million Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Establishment Labs worth $100,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $79.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

