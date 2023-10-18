Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $89,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 621.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of CCOI opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

